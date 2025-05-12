Focus Partners Wealth Invests $20.49 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,808 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,493,000. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.09% of Expedia Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 676.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $194.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.04.

Expedia Group Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $156.55 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

