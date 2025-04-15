Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $770,000 Holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 60.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNWB opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $92.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.38). First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Several research firms have commented on FNWB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Northwest Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Hovde Group began coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

