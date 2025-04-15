Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 8,876 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,876 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tronox worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,708,000 after buying an additional 22,165 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 81,078 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,630,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 551,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tronox by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,650,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,390,000 after purchasing an additional 193,895 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $862.34 million, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Tronox’s payout ratio is -161.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TROX. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tronox from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Insider Transactions at Tronox

In other Tronox news, Director Stephen J. Jones acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

