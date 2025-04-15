Invesco Ltd. Has $61.43 Million Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,172,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.76% of Dutch Bros worth $61,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Dutch Bros by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BROS shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $22,674,385.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,674,752.68. This trade represents a 9.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $50,843,300.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,640,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,451,045.83. This represents a 20.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

