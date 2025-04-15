Invesco Ltd. Sells 126,481 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,123,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126,481 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.05% of Trex worth $77,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Trex during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Trex by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 1,212.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Price Performance

TREX stock opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average is $66.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $87,869.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at $105,505.40. This trade represents a 45.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Trex from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

