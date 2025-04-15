GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Boosts Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,964 shares during the quarter. Everi comprises 1.1% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.55% of Everi worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 12.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Price Performance

Shares of EVRI opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

View Our Latest Report on EVRI

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $100,668.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,615.20. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Profile

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.