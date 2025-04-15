Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APTV. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $954,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,289,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $864,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,104 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,775,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,247,000 after buying an additional 126,882 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,146,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,767,000 after buying an additional 1,408,433 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,882,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,799,000 after buying an additional 223,831 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,854,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,117,000 after acquiring an additional 468,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

