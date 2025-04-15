Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Now – April 14th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, MP Materials, American Airlines Group, and IonQ are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies with market capitalizations that fall between small cap and large cap companies, typically ranging from about $2 billion to $10 billion. They often offer a blend of growth potential and stability, serving as a middle ground for investors seeking both risk and reward that balances the attributes of smaller emerging companies and well-established large enterprises. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.02. 98,711,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,168,539. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.36. 171,201,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,892,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

MP Materials (MP)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Shares of MP stock traded up $5.32 on Monday, reaching $28.00. 18,563,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,364. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.93. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $28.40.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,990,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,172,160. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.37. 16,760,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,726,906. IonQ has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.36.

