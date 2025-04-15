iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,487 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,357,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,222,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.06. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

