Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.23 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.