VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the March 15th total of 268,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 117,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 271,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 110,916 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USTB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.34. 107,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,560. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

