13,792 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Point72 Italy S.r.l.

Point72 Italy S.r.l. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000. PACCAR accounts for about 0.8% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 670,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,761,000 after purchasing an additional 107,073 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PACCAR by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 152,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after buying an additional 42,840 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 78,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $805,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $3,038,795.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,150,414.23. The trade was a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,486.70. This represents a 62.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.23.

PACCAR Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average of $104.01. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $118.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

