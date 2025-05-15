Point72 Italy S.r.l. Acquires Shares of 44,631 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Point72 Italy S.r.l. bought a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 44,631 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,000. Lumentum comprises approximately 2.1% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Lumentum by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,122,000 after purchasing an additional 610,938 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Lumentum by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $2,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities set a $80.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $78.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average is $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.76. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.29 and a 52-week high of $104.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,799.84. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

