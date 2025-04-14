Short Interest in Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) Rises By 460.2%

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,700 shares, an increase of 460.2% from the March 15th total of 66,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
WKSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Worksport from $1.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $17.50 price objective on Worksport in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worksport in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.
NASDAQ:WKSP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.15. 25,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.07. Worksport has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $12.00.
Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station.
