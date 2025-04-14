Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Price Up 29.8% – Should You Buy?

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 29.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.38 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). 10,537,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,073% from the average session volume of 897,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.48 ($0.11).

The company has a market capitalization of £113.93 million, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Scancell (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Scancell Holdings plc will post -2.5361112 EPS for the current year.

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

