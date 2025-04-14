Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600-0.610 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.22. 568,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.54%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

