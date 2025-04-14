Short Interest in SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) Declines By 94.3%

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the March 15th total of 81,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 497,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SOBR Safe Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOBR traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.59. 89,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,123. The company has a market capitalization of $422,280.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72. SOBR Safe has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $879.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOBR Safe stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 7.72% of SOBR Safe at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOBR Safe Company Profile

SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company provides SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; and SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band.

