Short Interest in The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI) Drops By 80.0%

The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Intelligent Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Intelligent Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 26,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 978. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. Intelligent Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intelligent Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intelligent Real Estate ETF stock. Seneca House Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Intelligent Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Seneca House Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Seneca House Advisors owned 58.14% of Intelligent Real Estate ETF worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Intelligent Real Estate ETF

The Tidal ETF Trust Intelligent Real Estate ETF (REAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in US-listed commercial REITs that provide qualitative characteristics of a portfolio of public, non-traded REITs. The fund also invests, to a lesser extent, in mortgage-backed securities.

