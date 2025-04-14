Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded up $1.93 on Monday, hitting $67.55. 777,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,170. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day moving average is $82.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,503.52. This represents a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,177.88. This trade represents a 21.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

