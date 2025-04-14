Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Short Interest Update

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the March 15th total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,753,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Millennial Consumer ETF alerts:

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.17. 8,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,286. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $108.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.97.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Company Profile

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.