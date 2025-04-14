OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OFS Credit Stock Performance
Shares of OFS Credit stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.45. 2,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $24.99.
OFS Credit Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.16%.
About OFS Credit
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
