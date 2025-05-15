Point72 Europe London LLP Purchases 508,061 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Point72 Europe London LLP increased its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 108.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 975,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508,061 shares during the quarter. Aramark comprises about 2.1% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $36,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARMK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,497,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,315,000 after acquiring an additional 178,147 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,268,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,986,000 after purchasing an additional 554,239 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,593,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,817 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Aramark by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 11,454,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,376,000 after buying an additional 860,179 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,511,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,551,000 after buying an additional 1,940,214 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. Aramark has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. Aramark’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

