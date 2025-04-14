Reviewing Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) & Triller Group (NYSE:ILLR)

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) and Triller Group (NYSE:ILLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Monroe Capital and Triller Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monroe Capital 20.97% 12.14% 4.75% Triller Group -139.01% -805.50% -54.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Monroe Capital and Triller Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monroe Capital 1 1 0 0 1.50 Triller Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Monroe Capital presently has a consensus target price of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 6.20%. Given Monroe Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Monroe Capital is more favorable than Triller Group.

Monroe Capital has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triller Group has a beta of -1.43, suggesting that its share price is 243% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Triller Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Monroe Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Triller Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monroe Capital and Triller Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monroe Capital $14.59 million 10.66 $370,000.00 $0.45 15.96 Triller Group $46.34 million 2.92 -$49.21 million ($1.22) -0.68

Monroe Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Triller Group. Triller Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monroe Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Monroe Capital beats Triller Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to leveraged buyouts in lower middle-market companies. It focuses to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund prefers to invest in companies with EBITDA between $3 and $35 million. Its makes minority equity investments.

About Triller Group

Triller Group, Inc. engages in the provision of an artificial intelligence-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. It uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virtually to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

