First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Acquired Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (R-New Jersey) recently bought shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). In a filing disclosed on May 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in First Citizens BancShares stock on April 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP” account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) on 4/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 4/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) on 4/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) on 4/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) on 4/1/2025.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,966.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,780.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,008.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,473.62 and a 1 year high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCNCA. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,336.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,881.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,979.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,369.33. The trade was a 1.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,610.00 per share, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,380. The trade was a 14.53% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

