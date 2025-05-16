Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in IDACORP stock on April 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 4/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 4/17/2025.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA stock opened at $114.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.64 and a 12-month high of $120.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $432.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Barclays PLC raised its position in IDACORP by 90.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth $913,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IDA. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDACORP from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

