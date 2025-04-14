Citigroup Lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $38.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PINS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.81.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $25.84. 8,984,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,433,478. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $137,365.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,072.34. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $34,994.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,081.48. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,832,336. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

