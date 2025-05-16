Susquehanna Cuts Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Price Target to $130.00

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KSPI opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $143.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 17.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,260,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,394,000 after purchasing an additional 768,529 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 313,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 8.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 313,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 1,095.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after purchasing an additional 114,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

