Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Price

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KPTI has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Up 12.2%

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.21) by $1.44. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $523,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 137,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 51,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

