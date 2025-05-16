Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). In a filing disclosed on May 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Netflix stock on April 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Netflix alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 4/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) on 4/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) on 4/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 4/17/2025.

Netflix Stock Up 2.3%

NFLX stock opened at $1,177.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $501.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,003.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $942.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,187.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,868 shares of company stock worth $138,483,256. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,084.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.