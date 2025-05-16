Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MRNS opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.03. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.97.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,968.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 126,752 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,564.7% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 219,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 206,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.