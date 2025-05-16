Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for MC Earnings

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moelis & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

MC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of MC stock opened at $61.07 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $82.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $306.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,551 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $184,437.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,762. The trade was a 26.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $718,688.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,390. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,017 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,720,000 after buying an additional 158,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 214.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,747 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,260,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,914,000 after acquiring an additional 95,114 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.5% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,779,000 after acquiring an additional 99,313 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,062,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

