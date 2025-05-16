Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 887,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,573,000 after acquiring an additional 319,677 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in Golar LNG by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 862,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Golar LNG by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 753,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,892,000 after acquiring an additional 113,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Golar LNG by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 747,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 75,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Dnb Nor Markets upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DNB Markets raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Shares of GLNG opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.73 and a beta of 0.62. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $44.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

