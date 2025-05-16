Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LINC. Northland Capmk upgraded Lincoln Educational Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $670.09 million, a P/E ratio of 66.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $22.67.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.55 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,721,000 after buying an additional 75,989 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,123,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after buying an additional 338,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after buying an additional 51,430 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 833,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 41,442 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 738,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 74,775 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

