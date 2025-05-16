LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.23). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 111.48% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vanessa Pegueros sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,993.70. This trade represents a 17.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony John Sabino sold 166,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $149,591.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,920,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,345.60. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,204 shares of company stock worth $287,471 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

