Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 270 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,931,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 57,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,135,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $5,747,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $39,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,275.44. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 3.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $567.98 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.52 and a 1 year high of $715.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $567.07 and a 200 day moving average of $561.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.45.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

