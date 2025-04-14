Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 68.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,810 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PARR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Par Pacific by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Par Pacific by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 4,804.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PARR. Mizuho cut shares of Par Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.71.

Par Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PARR opened at $13.62 on Monday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.64). Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.