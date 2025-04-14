Madden Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 102,349 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 206.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,349 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,401,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,017,000 after purchasing an additional 33,472,238 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,239 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,714,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,523 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,471,000 after buying an additional 3,782,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,735 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.91. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $30.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

