KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Holdings Decreased by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in KeyCorp by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KEY opened at $13.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -273.33%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

