Charles Pellerin Buys 72,700 Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Charles Pellerin bought 72,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,370.00.

Charles Pellerin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

On Friday, April 4th, Charles Pellerin purchased 186,400 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$671,040.00.

On Friday, March 14th, Charles Pellerin bought 530,400 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,909,440.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Charles Pellerin purchased 336,800 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,330,360.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Charles Pellerin acquired 24,200 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,380.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Charles Pellerin bought 6,300 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,066.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Charles Pellerin purchased 146,800 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$565,180.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Charles Pellerin acquired 142,700 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$549,395.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Charles Pellerin bought 6,400 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.75 per share, with a total value of C$24,000.00.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE CFW traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.12. 274,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.81. The company has a market cap of C$267.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.98 and a 52 week high of C$4.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFW

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.