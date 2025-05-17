Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Antero Resources were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,332,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Antero Resources by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,101 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,826,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 225,432 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 46,547 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AR opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $42.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,061,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $43,350,309.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,690.66. This represents a 96.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $52,834,994 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

