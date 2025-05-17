Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 169 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $129.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $249.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.83 and a 200 day moving average of $163.14.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $700.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.63.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

