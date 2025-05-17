Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 910 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MasTec were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $21,639,000. Bain Capital Public Equity LP purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $3,501,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 627,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,451,000 after purchasing an additional 363,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MasTec by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 10,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MasTec from $143.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MasTec from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.06.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,490. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $461,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,122,051.98. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Price Performance

MTZ opened at $157.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.41. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.96 and a 12-month high of $166.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.89 and a beta of 1.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.