Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Valvoline were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 1,004.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VVV opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VVV. TD Cowen began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,560.05. This represents a 28.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

