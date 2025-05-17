HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HASI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HASI

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.71.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,263,000 after buying an additional 458,435 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $2,247,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 453.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 113,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.