Critical Comparison: BBB Foods (TBBB) & Its Peers

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BBB Foods to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BBB Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBB Foods N/A N/A N/A BBB Foods Competitors 1.15% 10.46% 4.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BBB Foods and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBB Foods 0 3 4 0 2.57 BBB Foods Competitors 1091 2942 3175 143 2.32

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BBB Foods currently has a consensus target price of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.86%. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 9.10%. Given BBB Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BBB Foods is more favorable than its peers.

8.4% of BBB Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BBB Foods and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BBB Foods $61.89 billion -$17.30 million 138.04 BBB Foods Competitors $38.06 billion $567.26 million 12.74

BBB Foods has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. BBB Foods is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

BBB Foods has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBB Foods’ peers have a beta of 0.71, meaning that their average share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BBB Foods peers beat BBB Foods on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

BBB Foods Company Profile

BBB Foods Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels. BBB Foods Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

