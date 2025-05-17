Critical Contrast: Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF) vs. KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF – Get Free Report) and KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lombard Medical and KORU Medical Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Lombard Medical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KORU Medical Systems $35.08 million 3.88 -$13.74 million ($0.11) -26.82

Analyst Ratings

Lombard Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KORU Medical Systems.

This is a summary of current ratings for Lombard Medical and KORU Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lombard Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 KORU Medical Systems 0 1 3 1 3.00

KORU Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.54%. Given KORU Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KORU Medical Systems is more favorable than Lombard Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Lombard Medical and KORU Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A KORU Medical Systems -37.42% -24.60% -16.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KORU Medical Systems beats Lombard Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lombard Medical

(Get Free Report)

Lombard Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets endovascular stent-grafts for the repair of aortic aneurysms in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company’s principal product is Aorfix, which is an endovascular stent-graft for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) with angulation at the neck of the aneurysm of up to 90 degrees. Its products also include Altura endovascular stent graft system for the treatment of standard AAA anatomies; Aorflex delivery system for accurate placement of Aorfix in the abdominal aorta; and IntelliFlex LP delivery system that enhances the precision and control of Aorfix deployment and placement. Lombard Medical, Inc. sells its products directly through its direct sales force and distributors to state-or-government-owned hospitals. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Didcot, the United Kingdom.

About KORU Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Its products include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion system, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing products. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Lombard Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lombard Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.