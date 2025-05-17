ProPhotonix (OTCMKTS:STKR) versus Odysight.Ai (NASDAQ:ODYS) Financial Comparison

Odysight.Ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) and ProPhotonix (OTCMKTS:STKR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Odysight.Ai and ProPhotonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odysight.Ai -207.38% -56.78% -43.36% ProPhotonix N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.7% of Odysight.Ai shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of ProPhotonix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odysight.Ai $3.96 million 22.34 -$9.44 million ($1.03) -5.27 ProPhotonix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Odysight.Ai and ProPhotonix”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ProPhotonix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Odysight.Ai.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Odysight.Ai and ProPhotonix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odysight.Ai 0 0 1 0 3.00 ProPhotonix 0 0 0 0 0.00

Odysight.Ai currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.16%. Given Odysight.Ai’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Odysight.Ai is more favorable than ProPhotonix.

Volatility & Risk

Odysight.Ai has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProPhotonix has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Odysight.Ai beats ProPhotonix on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Odysight.Ai

Odysight.ai, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of micro cameras and supplementary technologies. Its devices can used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research, and defense industries. The company was founded on March 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of illumination systems. It operates through the following segments: Light Emitting Diode Systems (LED’s) and Laser and Diodes. The LED’s segment designs and manufactures LED systems for the inspection, machine vision, medical and military markets. The Laser and Diodes segment distributes laser diodes and designs and manufactures custom laser diodes modules for industrial, commercial, defense and medical applications. The company was founded on March 27, 1951 and is headquartered in Salem, NH.

