Metalpha Technology (NASDAQ:MATH) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metalpha Technology and Firsthand Technology Value Fund”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metalpha Technology $30.86 million 2.97 -$3.68 million N/A N/A Firsthand Technology Value Fund -$30.13 million -0.01 -$29.35 million ($0.03) -1.74

Metalpha Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Firsthand Technology Value Fund.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metalpha Technology N/A N/A N/A Firsthand Technology Value Fund 653.79% 200.81% 37.32%

Risk and Volatility

Metalpha Technology has a beta of -1.24, meaning that its share price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Metalpha Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Metalpha Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund beats Metalpha Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metalpha Technology

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services. It serves institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. The company was formerly known as Dragon Victory International Limited and changed its name to Metalpha Technology Holding Limited in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings. In addition, it also makes investments in connection with the acquisition or divestiture of companies or divisions of companies. The fund seeks to invest through direct investments in private companies, negotiations with selling shareholders, and in organized secondary marketplaces for private securities. It may also invest in micro-cap publicly traded companies and also make investments in securities of public companies. The fund seeks to invest in private technology, information technology, cleantech sector, and companies that possess patents and other defensible intellectual property rights with a focus on Internet, consumer electronics, computer hardware, computer software, social networking, computer peripherals, solar photovoltaic, energy efficiency, solid-state lighting, water purification, wind-generated electricity, fuel cells, bio-fuels, electronic components, semiconductors, telecommunications, and advanced materials. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources. It invests primarily in equity securities of private companies in the United States. However the fund also invests in securities of public companies located outside of the United States. It seeks to invest between $1 million and $10 million each in its investee companies. The fund structures its equity investments as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, limited partnership interests, options, other beneficial ownership interests, convertible debt, short term debt investments, high-yield bonds, and distressed debt. It prefers to control, be represented on, or have observer rights on the board of directors of a portfolio company. The fund seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisition by other industry participants, initial public offering of common stock, or other capital market transaction.

