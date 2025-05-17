Contrasting Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) and Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY – Get Free Report) and Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Mediaset has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andritz has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mediaset and Andritz”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mediaset $3.28 billion 0.79 $213.14 million N/A N/A Andritz $9.37 billion 0.78 $552.19 million $1.04 13.54

Andritz has higher revenue and earnings than Mediaset.

Profitability

This table compares Mediaset and Andritz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mediaset N/A N/A N/A Andritz 5.90% 23.10% 6.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mediaset and Andritz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mediaset 0 0 0 0 0.00 Andritz 1 0 1 0 2.00

Summary

Andritz beats Mediaset on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mediaset

Mediaset S.p.A. primarily operates in the television (TV) industry in Italy and Spain. The company engages in the content production and third-party acquisition; content distribution in linear and non-linear, and free-to-air and pay-per-view content distribution activities with a range of content centered on football, cinema, TV series, documentaries, and children's channels. It is also involved in the radio broadcasting activates; and other activities, including radio stations, movie production and distribution, teleshopping, publishing activities, licensing and merchandising, and foreign advertising concessions. The company is based in Milan, Italy.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; nonwovens technologies; panelboard production systems; and recycling, shredding, and energy solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides technologies, plants, and digital solutions, including automation and software solutions, and process know-how and services; and solutions for the production and processing of flat products for welding systems and industrial furnaces, as well as services for the metals processing industry. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; offers plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization, and upgradation of existing hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as turbo generators. The Separation segment offers mechanical and thermal technologies, as well as services and related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation to serve chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries; and technologies and services to produce animal feed and biomass pellets. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

