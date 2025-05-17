Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) versus Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Head-To-Head Review

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dakota Gold and Mountain Province Diamonds”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Dakota Gold alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A N/A -$36.45 million ($0.31) -9.19 Mountain Province Diamonds $243.43 million 0.04 -$32.35 million ($0.41) -0.11

Analyst Recommendations

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold. Dakota Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mountain Province Diamonds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dakota Gold and Mountain Province Diamonds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dakota Gold currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Dakota Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dakota Gold is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Risk and Volatility

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Gold and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -37.64% -35.60% Mountain Province Diamonds -31.87% -3.67% -1.50%

Summary

Dakota Gold beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dakota Gold

(Get Free Report)

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

(Get Free Report)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.